Southern Give Day ends today! Find out how you can help Southern reach its $20 million goal
BATON ROUGE - Southern University is asking alumni and others to give back to their alma mater and support one of the biggest names in the capital city with their annual Give Day.
Give Day has already raised over $14 million for SU campuses, and ends Saturday at 11:59 p.m.
Click here to donate.
