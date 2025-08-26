Southern gets emotional support dog for students, faculty

BATON ROUGE - Southern University announced that they now have a certified emotional support dog on campus to help student and faculty.

Skye, a husky, is trained to assist during times of stress, anxiety or grief.

She was brought on in order to help students with their emotional needs, whether it be managing stress from finals or traumatic events.

Students in crisis can request a visit from Skye by calling the Southern University Police Department at 225-771-2770.