Body of 18-year-old from St. Tammany Parish recovered after the teen went missing while tubing

COVINGTON — The body of an 18-year-old from St. Tammany Parish was recovered after the teen went missing under the water while tubing on the Bogue Chitto River, according to the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they received a call around 1:44 p.m. stating that someone, while tubing on the Bogue Chitto River, went under the water and did not resurface.

The sheriff's office later recovered the body of 18-year-old Jonis Warren.

Deputies, along with volunteers from the District Six Fire Department and EMTs from Northshore Ambulance, responded, along with a diver equipped with sonar.