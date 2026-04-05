Southern football holds Spring Showcase, fights through weather delay

BATON ROUGE - The first real look at Marshall Faulk's program didn't exactly go as planned. Mother Nature wasn't feeling cooperative and lightning caused a 40 minute delay.

Faulk ended up using the experience as a teaching moment.

"I learned, just with what was thrown at us today, that we have resolve." said Faulk. "I said, we've been blessed with this. This could happen in Mississippi, this could happen in Florida. This can happen to us."

As of now, Southern has still yet to name a starting quarterback, but Ashton Strother took the first reps with the first-team offense.