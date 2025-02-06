Southern football caps off National Signing Day with 29 new players

BATON ROUGE - As National Signing Day has come and gone, the Southern Jags look forward to the 2025 season with 29 new pieces to the team.

The Jags have signed 13 offensive players and 16 defensive players, filling gaps and creating depth in positions like the offensive and defensive line.

Of the players that signed on Wednesday, 13 are high school seniors that will enter their true freshman year with Southern. The other 16 players are transferring in from other programs or the Junior College level.

Head coach Terrence Graves believes deeply in building relationships with his players and credits his assistant coaches for their hard work in recruiting new talent for the 2025 season.

Southern is also keeping a lot of players close to home. 7 high school signees are from schools in the Baton Rouge region, and others come from New Orleans, Bunkie Opelousas.

The Jags expect to have eight or nine players on campus for Spring practice that starts in late March.