Southern expels Beta Sigma Chapter of Omega Psi Phi from campus following hazing investigation

By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Southern University announced the Beta Sigma Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity was expelled from campus after a student died in a hazing incident.

The school said the Division of Student Affairs conducted a disciplinary hearing that found the chapter responsible for violations of student conduct, including hazing. Caleb Wilson died in February of 2025 after being punched in the chest during a hazing ritual that allegedly took place at a warehouse off Greenwell Springs Road.

Caleb McCray was arrested for manslaughter and felony hazing; Kyle Thurman and Isaiah Smith were booked for felony hazing following Wilson's death.

Southern said all identifiable markers of the fraternity must be removed from campus; On Thursday, a tarp covered the fraternity's plot.

