69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Three arrested in hazing death of Caleb Wilson expelled from Omega Psi Phi

1 hour 58 minutes 5 seconds ago Thursday, April 17 2025 Apr 17, 2025 April 17, 2025 9:22 PM April 17, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The three fraternity members arrested for hazing in Southern student Caleb Wilson's death were expelled from their organizations, according to Omega Psi Phi.

Caleb McCray and Kyle Thurman were listed as being expelled from the Beta Sigma chapter, while Isaiah Smith was listed as being expelled from Lambda Alpha chapter.

Wilson died after being punched in the chest during a hazing ritual that allegedly took place at a warehouse off Greenwell Springs Road, The Investigative Unit reported. 

Isaiah Smith was the "Dean of Pledges" for the fraternity and supposedly in charge of the new members at the time of Wilson's death, according to arrest documents.

Trending News

McCray was arrested for manslaughter and felony hazing; Thurman and Smith were booked for felony hazing.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days