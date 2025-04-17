Latest Weather Blog
Three arrested in hazing death of Caleb Wilson expelled from Omega Psi Phi
BATON ROUGE - The three fraternity members arrested for hazing in Southern student Caleb Wilson's death were expelled from their organizations, according to Omega Psi Phi.
Caleb McCray and Kyle Thurman were listed as being expelled from the Beta Sigma chapter, while Isaiah Smith was listed as being expelled from Lambda Alpha chapter.
Wilson died after being punched in the chest during a hazing ritual that allegedly took place at a warehouse off Greenwell Springs Road, The Investigative Unit reported.
Isaiah Smith was the "Dean of Pledges" for the fraternity and supposedly in charge of the new members at the time of Wilson's death, according to arrest documents.
McCray was arrested for manslaughter and felony hazing; Thurman and Smith were booked for felony hazing.
