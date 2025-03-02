55°
One person hurt in shooting at Southern University dorm
BATON ROUGE - Southern University lifted its lockdown on campus after a shooting at U.S. Jones Hall on Sunday evening.
A school spokesperson said the shooting happened at Ulysses S. Jones Hall shortly after 6:30 p.m. The victim was taken to a hospital. Their condition is unknown.
Campus police locked down the university and asked students and faculty to stay inside until an all-clear was given at 9:15 p.m. Officers were looking for a possible suspect described as a Black male wearing a black hoodie with rhinestones and dark pants. It's unclear if the person was found and taken into custody.
No additional information about the shooting has been released.
