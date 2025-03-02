55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person hurt in shooting at Southern University dorm

1 hour 49 minutes ago Sunday, March 02 2025 Mar 2, 2025 March 02, 2025 8:00 PM March 02, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Southern University lifted its lockdown on campus after a shooting at U.S. Jones Hall on Sunday evening. 

A school spokesperson said the shooting happened at Ulysses S. Jones Hall shortly after 6:30 p.m. The victim was taken to a hospital. Their condition is unknown. 

Campus police locked down the university and asked students and faculty to stay inside until an all-clear was given at 9:15 p.m. Officers were looking for a possible suspect described as a Black male wearing a black hoodie with rhinestones and dark pants. It's unclear if the person was found and taken into custody.

Trending News

No additional information about the shooting has been released.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days