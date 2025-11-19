Southern Board of Regents report details Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity hazing allegations

BATON ROUGE - A Board of Regents report detailed hazing allegations against the Beta Sigma chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha on Southern University's campus.

The fraternity had been told to stop activities on Southern University's campus after hazing allegations against the group arose in October; the national chapter also threatened expulsion if the hazing allegations were proven true.

According to the Board of Regents report, contestants in the Miss Black and Gold Pageant were told to meet off campus without knowledge or prior approval of the chapter advisor while wearing all black clothing. They were taken to a location in two cars, where participants were made to perform jumping jacks and other physical exercises.

They were also made to recite the poem "Excuses." School officials said that the student judicial process is ongoing and they had no further information.