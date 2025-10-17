Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity issued cease and desist from Southern University amid hazing investigation

BATON ROUGE — The Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity has been told to stop activities on Southern University's campus after hazing allegations against the group arose, Chancellor John Pierre told WBRZ on Friday. It's the second to face hazing allegations this year; Omega Psi Phi was removed from campus last semester.

The fraternity was issued a cease-and-desist order by Southern as an investigation into the allegations of hazing began.

Terms of the order include no group assemblies anywhere on campus, the barring of members from wearing fraternity memorabilia on campus during the probationary period and the suspension of all on- and off-campus events.

"Any violation during the Cease and Desist will jeopardize the status of the chapter as well as every member of the organization currently enrolled at SUBR, even if the chapter is cleared upon the conclusion of the investigation," according to the order, which was issued Wednesday.

The full cease-and-desist order can be read below:

If formally removed from Southern's campus, Alpha Phi Alpha would join Omega Psi Phi as frats suspended for hazing allegations this year. Omega Psi Phi was expelled from Southern in July after an investigation into the February hazing death of Caleb Wilson.