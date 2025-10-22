Latest Weather Blog
Alpha Phi Alpha promises expulsions if hazing allegations at Southern are true
BATON ROUGE - The Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity issued a statement promising permanent expulsion to members if they participated in alleged hazing on Southern's campus.
The school issued a cease-and-desist to the fraternity following an investigation into whether hazing took place. In a statement, Director of Communications for Alpha Phi Alpha Eric Webb said their Rapid Response Team is gathering information.
"But to be very clear … if it is determined by the Rapid Response Team, the University or Law enforcement that the collegiate members hazed, then the Chapter along with those individuals will be subjected to penalties and sanctions of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.," Webb said.
"Any Member who directly or indirectly participated in these illicit activities will be permanently expelled and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. will encourage the University and Law enforcement to pursue the maximum penalties allowed," Webb said.
If formally removed from Southern's campus, Alpha Phi Alpha would join Omega Psi Phi as frats suspended for hazing allegations this year; Omega Psi Phi was expelled from Southern in July after an investigation into the February hazing death of Caleb Wilson.
Trending News
The full statement is available here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Healthcare worker arrested after allegedly burning man with a lighter in Assumption...
-
One person airlifted after two-car crash along La. 16 in Livingston Parish
-
Hammond Police searching for woman who they say stole from Ulta
-
2une In Previews: Livingston Parish Library Book Festival celebrates its 10th year...
-
2 Your Town St. Francisville: Doctor-turned designer spends days adding color to...
Sports Video
-
Week 7 Fans' Choice Finalists: VOTE NOW!
-
Students react to firing of Terrence Graves as Southern University football head...
-
WATCH: Southern interim coach Fred McNair speaks to media for first time...
-
Southern University head coach Terrence Graves fired after 1-6 start to Jaguars'...
-
LSU drops 10 spots in AP Top 25 Poll after loss to...