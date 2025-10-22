Alpha Phi Alpha promises expulsions if hazing allegations at Southern are true

BATON ROUGE - The Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity issued a statement promising permanent expulsion to members if they participated in alleged hazing on Southern's campus.

The school issued a cease-and-desist to the fraternity following an investigation into whether hazing took place. In a statement, Director of Communications for Alpha Phi Alpha Eric Webb said their Rapid Response Team is gathering information.

"But to be very clear … if it is determined by the Rapid Response Team, the University or Law enforcement that the collegiate members hazed, then the Chapter along with those individuals will be subjected to penalties and sanctions of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.," Webb said.

"Any Member who directly or indirectly participated in these illicit activities will be permanently expelled and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. will encourage the University and Law enforcement to pursue the maximum penalties allowed," Webb said.

If formally removed from Southern's campus, Alpha Phi Alpha would join Omega Psi Phi as frats suspended for hazing allegations this year; Omega Psi Phi was expelled from Southern in July after an investigation into the February hazing death of Caleb Wilson.

The full statement is available here.