Southern basketball falls short in NCAA Tourney play-in game

Dayton, OH - The Southern Jaguar basketball team lost a thrilling contest 59-55 to Holy Cross in the NCAA play-in game on Wednesday night.

The Jags fell into an early 12 point first half hole against Holy Cross with multiple turnovers and missed shots, however they battled back in to claim a four point lead in the second half.

The final minutes of play saw both teams trading three pointers as the Jaguars tried to keep pace with the Crusaders.

Trailing by two with less than 30 seconds to play the Jaguars were forced to foul Holy Cross which was able to extend the lead before Southern missed it's final two attempts of the contest.

Southern was led by Adrian Rodgers with 14 points on 6 of 18 shooting, the only other Jaguar in double figure scoring was Shawn Prudhomme who had 10 on 3 of 10 shooting.

The Jags struggled from behind the arc, connecting on just 3 of 20 attempts while Holy Cross knocked down 9 of 25 shots from long range.

Holy Cross's Robert Champion came of the bench to score 19 points to lead the Crusaders to their first NCAA Tournament victory since 1953.





