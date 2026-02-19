71°
Southern baseball falls to UNO at Lee Hines Stadium
BATON ROUGE - Southern University baseball falls to 0-4 on the season after losing a Wednesday afternoon game to the UNO Privateers 14-5.
The Jags got on the board in the bottom of the second inning when Xavier Bradley hit a solo homerun to left field. At the end of the second, the Jags trailed 4-1.
Eventually, the Privateer's offense took over the game to beat Southern by nine runs.
The Jags will hit the road this weekend to participate in the Andre Dawson Classic. They will face Grambling, Texas Southern and Florida A&M starting Friday.
