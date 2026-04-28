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Construction begins on multi-million dollar event center on Jefferson Highway near Highland Road

35 minutes 7 seconds ago Tuesday, April 28 2026 Apr 28, 2026 April 28, 2026 10:33 AM April 28, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GEORGE — Construction has begun on a multi-million dollar event center and wedding venue on Jefferson Highway near Highland Road.

The Michael McDowell-designed venue, Aurora Park, will include two ballrooms, separate suites for bridal parties, a kitchen and a stage, with a spokesperson for the venue saying that it is designed to host weddings, corporate events, galas and community functions.

Aurora is expected to open in March 2027 and is accepting bookings now. 

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