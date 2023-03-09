75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southeastern women's basketball wins Southland Conference Tournament for first time in program history

2 hours 2 minutes 19 seconds ago Thursday, March 09 2023 Mar 9, 2023 March 09, 2023 6:14 PM March 09, 2023 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon
Photo: SLU Sports

LAKE CHARLES - The Southeastern women's basketball team wins the Southland Conference tournament first time in program history. The Lions earned their first bid to the NCAA division tournament.

The Lions were the 1 seed and beat out the 3 seed in Lamar, 66-57. The Lions trailed by 9 at the half but came roaring back in the third, outscoring Lamar 26-11 in the period. Southeastern was led by Taylor Bell, who had 22 points.

Trending News

The Lions improve to 21-9 on the season and will find out where they will be seeding on Sunday. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days