Southeastern picked second in the Southland Conference preseason poll, prepares to return to practice

HAMMOND — The Southeastern Louisiana University football team was the second pick in the Southland Conference preseason poll released on Monday.

At the end of the 2025 season, Southeastern finished 15th in the final FCS poll, finishing 9-4 overall and 7-1 in SLC. The Lions made their fourth playoff appearance in the past seven seasons this past fall.

Southeastern will have a chance to avenge its 2025 lone conference loss on Oct. 17 when it hosts Lamar, which received the third pick and joined SLU and SFA as the only teams to receive a first-place vote.

The Lions will return to the practice field on Tuesday at 9 a.m. and will open the 2026 season at home against HCU at 6 p.m. on Aug.27 in Strawberry Stadium.