77°
Latest Weather Blog
Southeastern football picked to finish third in Southland Conference
FRISCO, Texas - Despite a 3-8 finish last season, the Southeastern football team was picked to finish third in the Southland Conference.
The preseason poll came out during Southland Conference Media Day today in Frisco, Texas.
Southeastern has made the FCS playoffs in three of the last five seasons. Nicholls was picked to win the conference after winning the title last fall.
The Nicholls Colonels have been selected as the 2024 preseason favorites in the Southland Football Preseason Poll.#EarnedEveryDay pic.twitter.com/2vUOjj12SD— Southland Conference (@SouthlandSports) July 22, 2024
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH
Trending News
- Nicholls
- Incarnate Word
- Southeastern
- Lamar
- SFA
- McNeese
- HCU
- Texas A&M-Commerce
- Northwestern State
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Nursing home owner Bob Dean gets 3 years probation after botched hurricane...
-
State Superintendent meets with EBR Parish School Board ahead of looming deadline
-
Former Woodlawn High School coach arrested on new sex-related charges
-
Driver dead after crashing 18-wheeler, leaving cab dangling off I-10 overpass for...
-
Ascension Parish gym owner brings home second gold from Transplant Games