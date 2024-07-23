Southeastern football picked to finish third in Southland Conference

FRISCO, Texas - Despite a 3-8 finish last season, the Southeastern football team was picked to finish third in the Southland Conference.

The preseason poll came out during Southland Conference Media Day today in Frisco, Texas.

Southeastern has made the FCS playoffs in three of the last five seasons. Nicholls was picked to win the conference after winning the title last fall.

The Nicholls Colonels have been selected as the 2024 preseason favorites in the Southland Football Preseason Poll.#EarnedEveryDay pic.twitter.com/2vUOjj12SD — Southland Conference (@SouthlandSports) July 22, 2024

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH