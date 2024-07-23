77°
Southeastern football picked to finish third in Southland Conference

4 hours 31 minutes 22 seconds ago Monday, July 22 2024 Jul 22, 2024 July 22, 2024 9:12 PM July 22, 2024 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

FRISCO, Texas - Despite a 3-8 finish last season, the Southeastern football team was picked to finish third in the Southland Conference.

The preseason poll came out during Southland Conference Media Day today in Frisco, Texas.

Southeastern has made the FCS playoffs in three of the last five seasons. Nicholls was picked to win the conference after winning the title last fall.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH

Trending News

  1. Nicholls
  2. Incarnate Word
  3. Southeastern
  4. Lamar
  5. SFA
  6. McNeese
  7. HCU
  8. Texas A&M-Commerce
  9. Northwestern State

