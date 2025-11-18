Southeastern eager to earn FCS playoff bid with win in rivalry game

HAMMOND - The Southeastern Lions are hunting a win in an annual rivalry game as well as a spot in the FCS Playoffs and both could come with a win over Nicholls on Thursday night in the River Bell Classic in Hammond.

The regular season finale between SLU (8-3, 6-1 SLC) and the visiting Colonels (4-7, 4-3 SLC) kicks off at 6:00 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN+.

"They are a hard nosed, physical football team. They've always been that way. When Tim (Rebowe) was there, their defense led the way," Lions head coach Frank Scelfo said of the end of season rivalry game.

"Those guys play hard, obviously, for this game, they're going to play hard again. That's just what they do. And we've got to obviously match that intensity or exceed it for us to be able to get to where we want to go," Scelfo said of his teams chances to earn an at-large bid to the FCS playoffs.

The Lions are hoping to make their third trip to the playoffs for this group of seniors who will say goodbye to Strawberry Stadium on Thursday night.

" I think everybody has an opportunity to see two good football teams battle it out. And look, I would say 80% of the guys that will be on the field are from Louisiana. So why wouldn't you come out and support them? It's on a Thursday night. There's no playoff games going on, no college football come out here and, you know, buy a ticket and watch these guys play. These are guys that you watch come up through the, you know, the high school levels in the area, with both teams, both of us are heavily recruit Louisiana players, and you're going to be able to see these guys, our guys know their guys, their guys know ours. They played against each other in high school, and that's what makes it such a good rivalry."

More information regarding the game can be seen below from a release from the Lions sports information department.

The Lions put themselves in that position with last Saturday’s 10-7 win at defending SLC champion UIW. Khalid Moore deflected a potential game-tying field goal with 11 seconds remaining to allow SLU to leave San Antonio with a win for the first time since 2016.

Southeastern will be looking to buck another trend Thursday, as the road team has won the last seven meetings between the Lions and the Colonels. SLU’s 19-16 win last season in Thibodaux gave Southeastern a slight 18-17 lead in the all-time series.

Southeastern is averaging 32.9 points per game - including 39.1 points per game versus FCS foes - heading into the regular season finale. Carson Camp (1,568 yards, 12 TD, 4 INT) and Kyle Lowe (723 yards, 7 TD, 3 INT) have split time under center for the Lions with Jaylon Domingeaux (40 catches, 734 yards, 8 TD) the top target in the passing game.

Nicholls is coming off a 26-21 home win over Northwestern State last Saturday.

The Colonels are averaging 17.5 points per game this fall, as Deuce Hogan (1,046 yards, 4 TD, 5 INT) and Ean Rodrigue (779 yards, 6 TD, 1 INT) have split time under center. Shane Lee leads the team with six rushing touchdowns, while Miequele Brock Jr. has accumulated 817 yards as the team’s top receiver and second-leading rusher.