Latest Weather Blog
South Carolina woman dies after alligator attack near golf course lagoon
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina woman died Tuesday after she was attacked by an alligator while walking her dog near a golf course, authorities said.
The 69-year-old woman, who has not been named, was found dead in the Spanish Wells community of Hilton Head Island, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
The woman was found at the edge of a lagoon bordering a golf course. An alligator appeared to be guarding the woman, interrupting emergency rescue efforts, the sheriff’s office said.
The alligator was safely removed and the woman’s body was recovered. An autopsy is pending.
The dog was found safe, said Major Angela Viens, a sheriff’s office spokesperson.
Trending News
This is the second fatal alligator attack in Beaufort County in the past year, sheriff’s officials said. An 88-year-old Sun City woman was attacked by an alligator at a lagoon near her home in August 2022.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Iberville jail trusty on the run after taking unmarked, decommissioned sheriff's unit
-
Louisiana Time Machine - Sunday Journal
-
Three killed, several injured in mass shooting at Shreveport block party
-
Deputies looking for suspect who beat up security guard at Tangipahoa Parish...
-
West Baton Rouge Parish community comes together for July Fourth celebration
Sports Video
-
Sports2-a-Days: Ponchatoula Green Wave
-
LSU baseball stars meet hundreds of fans at Raising Cane's Mothership
-
Tre' Morgan shares hilarious story from Tigers' stay in Omaha
-
Cade Beloso ready to celebrate Tigers' national title with fans in Alex...
-
Fans welcome champion Tigers home at Alex Box Stadium