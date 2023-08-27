South Carolina authorities arrest former Ascension deputy suspected of child molestation

ASCENSION PARISH - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that 31-year-old Todd Tripp who was wanted for three counts carnal knowledge of a juvenile, computer-aided solicitation of a minor, and unlawful use or access of social media, was located and arrested in York County, South Carolina by the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say Tripp will be transported back to the Ascension Parish Jail at a later date.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Unit received a report on Tuesday, September 29, about a registered sex offender having contact with a 16-year-old male juvenile who resides in another parish.

Detectives launched an investigation and learned Tripp met the victim on a social media dating site under a false name and began actively engaging with the juvenile. Deputies say Tripp met with the juvenile on at least three different occasions and engaged in sexual activity.

Tripp, who worked for the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office for approximately 18 months in 2013, was terminated and arrested in September 2013 on charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile, possession of child pornography, 304 counts of child pornography, and felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

