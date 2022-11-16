Sources: Nearly $150k missing at WBR Sheriff's Office; employee admits to stealing

PORT ALLEN - Sources tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit that West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office employee Mandy Miller admitted to stealing money after two different investigations began months ago tied to the allegations.

Those sources who spoke to WBRZ on condition of anonymity said at least $150,000 is missing.

Mandy Miller earns more than $70,000 at the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office processing ticket payments. Two months ago, she was placed on administrative leave with pay as the Louisiana Legislative Auditor launched an investigation, and District Attorney Tony Clayton asked State Police to assist.

"If there is criminal activity, they will be prosecuted," Clayton said. "The public should be aware that there are checks and balances. This case involves the sheriff's office."

Miller has been employed with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office for at least 24 years.

Calls to Miller, her lawyer and West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Mike Cazes were not returned.

Miller's colleagues at the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office want to know why the sheriff is allowing her to stay on the payroll after she admitted to taking money.

The State Legislative Auditor could not comment on this case due to the ongoing investigation. State Police released a statement saying the case is still under investigation.

No charges have been filed at this time against Miller.