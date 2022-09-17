Sound of gunfire captured on surveillance camera during LSU student's killing; roughly a dozen gunshots heard in new recording

BATON ROUGE - Newly uncovered audio captured the moment someone fired a barrage of bullets at an LSU student while she was stopped at a railroad crossing.

The attack left 21-year-old Allison Rice dead early Friday morning. Police found her around 2 a.m. inside the bullet-ridden car, stopped on the eastern side of the tracks on Government Street, just east of I-110.

Someone who lives nearby told WBRZ on Friday they heard gunshots as the train was passing through. Glass and other markings at the scene suggested Rice's vehicle was turning around when someone fired through her windshield.

Audio obtained a day later by The WBRZ Investigative Unit — recorded on a nearby surveillance system — captured the shooting. The attack was not seen on video, but in the nearly minute-long recording, about a dozen shots can be heard as a train passes through. After the hail of gunfire stops, the sound of a car's tires screeching can be heard.

As of Saturday, the Baton Rouge Police Department had little information to give publicly about the investigation and said they were still chasing down potential leads.

"Detectives are out talking to neighbors in that community, reaching out to business owners seeing if we can review some surveillance footage that they may possibly have," BRPD spokesperson L'Jean McKneely told WBRZ Saturday morning.

Police have yet to say what the apparent motive behind the attack was.