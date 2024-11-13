72°
Latest Weather Blog
Sorrento man arrested for possession, distribution of child porn
SORRENTO — A Sorrento man was arrested for two counts of possession and distribution of child pornography Tuesday, according to Louisiana State Police.
Jesse Nigro, 30, was arrested after investigators with the LSP Special Victims Unit, the Attorney General’s office and the Department of Homeland Security conducted a search warrant at his home.
Trending News
Nigro was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail. The case remains under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Zachary police make arrest in carjacking, attempted murder
-
One injured in early morning shooting on Florida Boulevard
-
I-10 near Butte La Rose reopened after five-vehicle crash early Tuesday
-
Inmate from Morgan City recaptured after escaping East Carroll prison, police say
-
Central Police Department looks for funding for full-time officers
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball with huge signing day
-
Southern is one win away from winning the SWAC West, but they're...
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week nominees: Week 10
-
LSU struggles against Alabama as university is fined for fans throwing debris...
-
LSU men's basketball pulls away late to beat Alabama State, 74-61