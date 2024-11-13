72°
Sorrento man arrested for possession, distribution of child porn

By: Lucia Restrepo Bralley

SORRENTO — A Sorrento man was arrested for two counts of possession and distribution of child pornography Tuesday, according to Louisiana State Police.

Jesse Nigro, 30, was arrested after investigators with the LSP Special Victims Unit, the Attorney General’s office and the Department of Homeland Security conducted a search warrant at his home.

Nigro was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail. The case remains under investigation.

