Some stores at Perkins Rowe, Mall of Louisiana now offering curbside pickup

BATON ROUGE - Select stores at the Mall of Louisiana and Perkins Rowe are now offering curbside pickup retail service.

This comes after the newly modified stay-at-home order went into effect late last week. Now, stores and boutiques in Perkins Rowe are having to think outside their window fronts to make sales.

"Outside we have just a little booth set up just to kind of draw some attention to the fact that we are open for curbside pickup," Beth Sharpe, store manager of Altar'd State Boutique, said. "We're very service-oriented in our store and we love our guests."

A few retailers, like Altar'd State, are trying to revamp lost business due to the coronavirus pandemic with the newly allowed curbside delivery and pickup services.

"We've seen steadily increasing success in it, especially over the weekend," Sharpe said.

Customers can place orders either online or over the phone with participating stores.

Upon arrival, customers can stay in the car and call the store. An employee then brings the order out to the car, delivering it right through the car window.

Perkins Rowe is offering free 15-minute curbside parking for people picking up from retailers.

Over at the Mall of Louisiana, signs will direct customers to the designated pickup area in the parking lot between JCPenney and The Boulevard.

Customers can pull into a numbered parking space and call the store, specifying which parking spot to deliver to.

For specific times and stores participating in the curbside to-go service at Perkins Rowe, click here.

For specific times and stores participating in the curbside to-go service at the Mall of Louisiana, click here.

New, small business owners, like Britney Leon, say it has not been easy adjusting to this new, unknown retail business climate.

"There's no way to navigate through it because no one knows actually what's going on," Leon, who just opened Gypsy Hill Boutique in October 2019, said.

However, Leon says she does feel hopeful about these new, eased restrictions. She believes it is a small sign that could be the starting point for getting business back on track.

"People are ready to get out of the house. Last Friday and Saturday we had a lot of people here," Leon said. "People are just ready to get out and they're buying stuff just because they're bored."

More stores are expected to open for curbside pickup over the coming days.