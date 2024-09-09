Some LSU, Southern University students nervous, others calm as they prepare for Francine's landfall

BATON ROUGE - Anxiety is rising for some college students ahead of Francine's landfall.

Some say they're already prepared and others who are from out of state say they don't know what to expect.

Francine the first tropical storm the capital area is facing this year, and it's making students worried. Some students have already started preparing.

"Going to get some water, some bread, the essentials. Filling up on gas and charging the electronics," LSU freshman Ian Chapman said.

LSU student Jonathan Hollins said that he already has enough food and two large cases of water to get through the storm.

"Just need to make sure my portable chargers are charged," LSU senior Morgan Schooler said.

Bouncing off of her roommate, senior Chloe McGuckin said that the pair needs to buy a flashlight ahead of the storm because they were left without one the last time the power went out.

For some new students, this is their first year in Louisiana and they say they don't know how to prepare for this kind of weather.

"I’m used to snow, not really hurricanes. We don't know anyone from Louisiana yet so we don't know what to expect," LSU freshman Thomas Manzi said. "I'm scared, I don't know what to expect. Everyone's telling me to stock up on food but I don't know what to get."

Anxiety is rising for some students.

"I've been in Louisiana for the past 6 years, I've been up north so coming down here is really different with heavier rain and being closer to New Orleans, I know the history," Southern Law student Yimara McCartney said.

Some are worried because they've never been alone in a storm before, like Southern student Brice George.

But those accustomed to Louisiana weather say it's going to be okay.

"Have some fun, go to a hurricane party, and don't worry about it too much, just ride it out," Chapman said.

As of Monday, LSU, Southern University and BRCC have not canceled any classes this week ahead of Tropical Storm Francine.