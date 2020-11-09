Some LSU players quarantining after positive COVID tests; cases reportedly traced to party

BATON ROUGE - Coach Ed Orgeron says some members of the LSU football team are self-quarantining after there were positive coronavirus tests among the team.

Orgeron announced Monday that some of those affected are starters but would not say how players are isolating. It's unclear if the situation will affect the Alabama game Saturday.

Sports Illustrated reports the cases were traced back to a party around Halloween weekend.

#LSU’s outbreak stems from a party around Halloween and, because of contact tracing, has put the Tigers dangerously close to the SEC’s 53-man threshold to play, sources tell @SINow.



Team is very thin at defensive back and quarterback. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 9, 2020

LSU was on a bye this week and has not played another team since its loss against Auburn on Oct. 31.

Coach O also said Monday that Myles Brennan will miss Saturday's game due to his persisting back injury.