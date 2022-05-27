Latest Weather Blog
Some hurricane plans to change in Tangipahoa after Ida
As Hurricane Ida made landfall August 29, 2021 officials in Tangipahoa parish took shelter.
"It was almost midnight when it got there and it lasted until five o'clock in the morning. Pretty consistent, high winds," Parish President Robby Miller said.
"I don't want to do it again," Ponchatoula mayor Robert Zabbia said.
After the eye passed, residents found trees and power lines down everywhere.
"If you moved around in a 2-3 mile radius, that's what the whole parish looked like," Miller said.
"We'll see the results of Ida for years to come," Zabbia said.
Mayor Zabbia says downed trees and power lines were cleaned off the roads within days.
Trending News
"We lined up some contractors prior to the storm, just as we had done in Katrina, to be able to help us clean the roadways," Zabbia said.
The mayor says the city's hurricane plan will remain the same for the upcoming season, but Parish President Robby Miller says leaders learned some important lessons learned during Ida.
"We could hardly get out because there were trees everywhere. We're looking at our plan to be able to disperse some equipment and people throughout the parish" Miller said.
Ida displaced hundreds of families in surrounding parishes, and Miller hopes a stand-alone shelter could be set up in the future.
"Unfortunately our solution will take a little longer than this hurricane season, as far as building a facility to be able to handle more evacuees at one time until FEMA can get in here and provide housing," Miller said.
For now, officials warn community members to be ready for anything and urge families to get their hurricane plans in place as the season begins.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'It's a long time coming': Iberville Parish President pleased with potential bridge...
-
In wake of two boating fatalities, Pointe Coupee officials hoping for safe...
-
Some hurricane plans to change in Tangipahoa after Ida
-
Location for new bridge narrowed down to three options, all in Iberville...
-
Restaurant worker on the run after gunfight in parking lot of Ascension...
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball walks off Jackson State in SWAC Tournament
-
Southern baseball wins game one 21-2 over Alcorn
-
VIDEO: Former Saints and Tiger Devery Henderson talks about the difference between...
-
New NCAA rules tweak opens door for more SEC dominance
-
VIDEO: Devery Henderson Talk about Bluegrass Miracle and the Saints "Rebirth game"