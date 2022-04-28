Latest Weather Blog
Some criminal charges dismissed in 2012 platform fire
NEW ORLEANS - A federal judge has thrown out some criminal charges filed against companies and employees following a 2012 oil platform fire that killed three people off Louisiana's coast.
But serious charges remain for some in connection to the fire, which broke out on a platform owned by Black Elk Energy Offshore Operations LLC.
Criminal charges involving safety and inspection requirements were dismissed Thursday against two companies that did contract work on the platform - Grand Isle Shipyards and Wood Group PSN - and two people who worked on the platform: Don Moss and Curtis Dantin.
Black Elk and Grand Isle Shipyards remain charged with involuntary manslaughter. Black Elk also faces charges involving safety requirements, as does platform worker Christopher Srubar.
All of the defendants remain charged with Clean Water Act violations.
