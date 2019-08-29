80°
Latest Weather Blog
Some CATS services canceled Saturday due to LSU game
BATON ROUGE - Due to contraflow for the LSU game this weekend, several CATS stops have been canceled.
The stops will be canceled from 5 a.m. until 11 p.m. Saturday.
Canceled stops:
Route 18 - LSU Cortana Mall
Route 47 - Highland Road
Route 14 - Thomas Delpit
People are advised to plan accordingly. Click here for more information.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Apartment complex damaged after overnight fire caused by possible lightning strike
-
Drainage and transportation director discusses flooding following Wednesday downpour
-
Huge scoreboard expands Zachary High School football program
-
Woman cited after failing to use blinker; warrant issued after repeated attempts...
-
Street flooding, power outages, lightning strikes reported during Wednesday's downpour