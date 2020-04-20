Social distancing is the new normal

BATON ROUGE - Signs promoting social distancing are posted everywhere at the LSU lakes, so joggers and bicyclists can see these friendly reminders.

The sign reads "You are 6 ft. & a TBD amount of time away from the best hug," reminding readers to practice social distancing.

"We think it's a good idea," bicyclist Jason Spear said.

While bicycling with his daughter at the lake on Saturday Spear ran into some old friends. Even though he was happy to see some familiar faces Spears still kept his distance.

"We understand that it's the safest thing to do right now," he added.

Stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines from the CDC are being enforced nationwide.

Shoppers have to stand in lines 6 feet apart, and stores are allowing only a few customers in at a time.

Hardware store customer Carl Woodland says doesn't mind the wait though.

"I thing the precautions they are taking is very necessary. I think it's a good idea so nobody will get this COVID-19," Woodland said.



At Best Buy they are offering only curbside service. Customers are able to buy and pick up major appliances and electronics while staying in their cars.

"I just moved to the area, and I've had to buy TVs right from my car, literally," shopper Carol Giddens said.