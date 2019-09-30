Sneaky couple stole microphones, purses from BR church

BATON ROUGE – Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a couple who snuck into a church and stole personal belongings and audio equipment.

The thefts happened on Monday, September 23, at a large church facility off Siegen Lane.

Deputies said a man and woman were able to access an auditorium and stole purses and microphones.

They drove away in a small, older-model, gold Saturn sedan.