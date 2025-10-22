80°
SNAP recipients not receiving November benefits due to federal government shutdown, governor says

1 hour 17 minutes 29 seconds ago Wednesday, October 22 2025 Oct 22, 2025 October 22, 2025 1:40 PM October 22, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Welfare cardholders will not receive SNAP benefits for November due to the federal government shutdown, according to Governor Jeff Landry.

Landry said in a release Wednesday that any remaining benefits from previous months can still be used, but notices are being sent to recipients this week from the Department of Health that November benefits will not be available.

An update from the USDA this summer stated more than 16% of the population in Louisiana receives SNAP benefits. 

Landry's website has a page regarding the shutdown and its effects here.

