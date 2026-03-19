BRFD: Vacant church on Thomas H. Delpit Drive total loss after fire

BATON ROUGE - A vacant church on Thomas H. Delpit Drive is a total loss following a Thursday afternoon fire, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.

Officials said they responded to the Faith A.M.E. Zion Church by the intersection of Taft Street and Thomas H. Delpit Drive around 5:21 p.m., with flames in the stairwell and steeple area.

The fire was successfully knocked down by crews, but the fire caused significant damage to the roof. The cause of the fire is under investigation.