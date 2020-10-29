SNAP emergency benefits extended, hot food waiver approved for November following sequence of storms

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients who do not receive the maximum amount for their household size will receive emergency allotments for November bringing them to the max, The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) announced Thursday, Oct. 29.

Following a waiver approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Services (FNS), eligible SNAP recipients will have their EBT cards reloaded in mid-November. An issuance date has not been announced, although November marks the ninth month in a row that emergency allotments have been issued in Louisiana due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

New SNAP applicants will receive the supplements on a rolling weekly basis following approval. Regular SNAP benefits will be issued early for the month on November 1.

Households already receiving the maximum SNAP allotment for their household size will not receive supplement benefits. The maximum monthly SNAP allotments by household size are:

FNS also approved Louisiana's request to extend the "hot foods" waiver through the end of November, allowing both SNAP and DSNAP recipients to use their benefits to buy hot or prepared food items at participating retailers in the state. Typically, SNAP benefits cannot be used to purchase hot food products prepared for immediate consumption, though DCFS says it was vital to wave that restriction in the aftermath of storms such as hurricanes Laura, Delta, and Zeta.

For more information, visit the DCFS website by clicking here.