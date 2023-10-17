74°
Small town Louisiana police chief arrested, accused of getting cash from traffic stop

By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Google Maps

GEORGETOWN - The chief of police in a small, rural Louisiana town was arrested Monday as state troopers investigate claims that he was paid cash over a traffic stop.

Louisiana State Police says Georgetown Police Chief George Hinds, 51, was arrested Monday on a malfeasance charge. The agency did not provide further details related to the crime, which allegedly happened in August.

LSP is encouraging anyone with more information on the investigation to report it here

