Slidell resident who gave police officer a ride to catch shoplifter to get Citizenship Award

SLIDELL - A Good Samaritan who gave a Slidell Police officer a ride while he was trying to catch up a shoplifter is getting the department's Citizenship Award on Tuesday.

The police department shared the officer's bodycam footage on social and the video got national attention.

The woman will be honored at a celebration in Slidell at 3 p.m.