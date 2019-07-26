Six women, one man arrested after prostitution crackdown in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE- Law enforcement raided multiple hotels Thursday across East Baton Rouge Parish and arrested seven people for prostitution in "Operation Independence Day."

Undercover agents contacted multiple suspects on websites used for prostitution. They met six women and one man at different locations across the parish.

The first person arrested was Alisha Queen. She agreed to meet the undercover officer at a location on Reiger Road for a sexual encounter. The price for the sexual act was set at $200. At the scene, authorities found cocaine in the room. Queen was charged with prostitution and possession of cocaine.

Around 5:15 p.m., authorities met Marajo Thomas at a location on Lobdell Boulevard. Thomas agreed to meet the officer in a parking lot for an encounter for $250. The two then drove off together. After a short time, the detective stopped the vehicle and Thomas was arrested and charged with prostitution.

Agents arrested Joantress Warner at a hotel after talking with her via a different website. Marijuana was found at the scene. Authorities charged Warner with prostitution and possession of marijuana.

At approximately 7 p.m., an undercover agent met with Charlee Wood at an address on Bluebonnet Road. Wood was arrested as she stood in the doorway. Inside her purse, authorities found .7 grams of heroin. She was charged with prostitution and possession of heroin.

After negotiating a price of $100 for a sexual encounter, Teliyah Cook was arrested when she met the agent at a hotel. During the bust, authorities found a glass smoking pipe in plain view and meth. She was charged with prostitution. No other charges were listed.

Around 8 p.m., authorities arrested Donta Tillman at a hotel on Reulet Avenue. Inside the room, authorities found marijuana and more than $300 in cash. He was charged with prostitution and possession of marijuana.

The last person arrested in "Operation Independence Day" was Chasity Hackett. According to the arrest report, she agreed to perform a sexual act for $120. She was arrested and charged with prostitution.