Six EBR schools will be closed on Monday, Oct. 5 due to teachers planning protest

BATON ROUGE - Six EBR Parish schools will be closed on Monday, Oct. 5 due to employees requesting leave.



In press release from Taylor Gast, the Director of Communications and Public Relations of EBR Schools :

Due to the amount of school-based employees requesting leave tomorrow at specific sites, the district is announcing school closures on Monday, October 5th at the following six schools: Belaire High, Brookstown Middle, Forest Heights Elementary, Glen Oaks Park Elementary, Park Forest Elementary, and Park Forest Middle. In order to create safe social distancing, adequate staffing must be provided. The district recognizes this is an inconvenience to our families of these six schools, however, we must continue to prioritize the safety of all children.



These six schools will be required to make up the lost instructional time. Due to COVID-19 implications and severe weather events, the district has exhausted all its available contingency days. BESE requires school districts to adopt an academic calendar with a set number of instructional minutes. The district will evaluate the school calendar and announce the makeup date for these six schools as soon as possible. With the exception of these six sites, all other district sites and facilities are scheduled to be open for normal operations on Monday and will continue to adhere to the board approved district calendar.

According to the Advocate, the reason for the protest is to close down schools and compel better cleaning and sanitizing of school buildings to curb the spread of COVID-19.