Six arrested, two more wanted in million-dollar scheme to steal unemployment benefits

BATON ROUGE - State investigators announced the arrests of five more people involved in fraudulently claiming more than $1 million in unemployment benefits from Louisiana and California.

Six people have been arrested in the investigation so far, including a woman who was booked this month for taking more than $250,000 in fraudulent benefits since the start of the pandemic last year. The Louisiana Bureau of Investigation said the network of fraudsters targeted unemployment offices in California and Louisiana as the country inflated benefits for jobless Americans.

Arrest records obtained earlier this month said investigators believe the crimes were being carried out by groups in Ascension, East Baton Rouge and Iberville parishes.

The arrests reported Tuesday include the following individuals.

-Dynasty Rowe (26 of Maringouin) charged with Illegal Transmission of Monetary Funds, Criminal Conspiracy, and Government Benefits Fraud.

-Kendell Fowler (42 of Baton Rouge) charged with Illegal Transmission of Monetary Funds and Criminal Conspiracy.

-Miquel Banks (28 of Plaquemine) charged with Illegal Transmission of Monetary Funds, Criminal Conspiracy, and Money Laundering.

-Lasia Brock (20 of Thibodaux) charged with Illegal Transmission of Monetary Funds and Government Benefits Fraud.

-Ashley Johnson (32 of Prairieville) charged with Illegal Transmission of Monetary Funds, Criminal Conspiracy, Money Laundering, and Government Benefits Fraud.

-Darrolyn Bell (29 of Plaquemine) charged with Illegal Transmission of Monetary Funds, Criminal Conspiracy, and Government Benefits Fraud.

The Attorney General's Office said Tuesday that it's still looking to arrest two more individuals. Those suspects were identified as Adrienne Johnson, 37, of Prairieville and Joseph Mitchell, 24, of Baton Rouge. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact authorities at 800-256-4506.