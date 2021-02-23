Six arrested in deadly shootout stemming from drug deal; victim tied to recent string of package thefts

HOLDEN - Six people are facing charges after a drug deal led to a deadly shooting in Livingston Parish last month.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office announced the arrests Tuesday, more than a month after the Jan. 21 shootout along LA 1036 in Holden. One person was killed in the shooting, identified as 19-year-old Javin Augillard of Gonzales.

Officials said a group of people drove out from Ascension Parish to a house in Livingston Parish for a drug deal, but gunfire broke out after a disagreement. Aguillard was shot, along with a woman inside the home.

The department announced the arrests of the following five people Tuesday afternoon.

-Colton Boudreaux, 21 of Holden, LA

-Davalynn Rose, 19 of Holden, LA

-Jaheim Miller, 18 of Gonzales, LA

-Gregory Magee, 19 of Gonzales, LA

-Ashtin Ursin, 19 of Gonzales, LA

Among the suspects, Boudreaux is the only person charged with second-degree murder.

Deputies said 19-year-old Jeremiah Preston of Gonzales was also wanted on several charges related to the shooting. He was captured and booked into jail just hours later Tuesday.

Investigators also confirmed Preston and Augillard were charged in a string of package thefts in the Ascension area in December.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 225-686-2241.