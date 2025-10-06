Six alleged gang members arrested in Hammond fatal shooting, warrant issued for another

HAMMOND - Six alleged gang members were arrested one week after a 20-year-old was shot and killed in Hammond.

The Hammond Police Department said it was notified of a man, Antonio Brister, who was suffering from a gunshot wound at North Oak Medical Center, and preliminary information suggested he was shot near Apple Street and King Ard Street. Brister later died in the hospital.

According to HPD, detectives learned that a group had gathered at a residence on a nearby street while the victim and others were playing "op music" on the corner of King Ard Street and Apple Street. The group reportedly felt disrespected by this and entered the woods near an abandoned house on Apple Street, where they began shooting in the direction of Brister and his friends.

Amarion Dupree Nelson (21), Darius Matthews (17), Zakarey Smith (18), Davonte Malik Hayes (22), Darius Ray Brown (18) and Ja'Ray Mitchell (21) were arrested on murder and gang-related charges.

As a result of the investigation, 17-year-old Tykeem Washington has a warrant issued, but has not been apprehended.