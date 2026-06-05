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Ascension Parish Council votes to rezone part of Woodstock Plantation
DONALDSONVILLE — The Ascension Parish Council voted to rezone part of the Woodstock Plantation from conservation to heavy industrial on Thursday, according to a report by The Advocate.
MR Engineering and Surveying LLC applied for the rezoning in 2024, with the land planned to be used as a laydown area to support unloading from a nearby facility.
Two residents at the meeting were opposed to the decision, with one urging the council to ponder the impact of industrial expansion on nearby communities.
The resident said that Donaldsonville is not a big place and brought up concerns that industrial expansion could have negative impacts on the people and the land within the community.
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The Woodstock Plantation, which is in the West Bank Industrial Overlay Zone, was previously used for sugarcane production.
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