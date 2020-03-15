Single vehicle crash claims the life of one person on I-110

82°
Sunday, March 15 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred around 11:40pm last night in the 1200 block of South I-110 near Airline Hwy. 

24-year-old Dashion Renee Clark lost control of a 2008 Nissan Altima before overturning and striking trees near the shoulder of the roadway.

Clark died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.  A 28 year old front passenger in the vehicle was ejected and suffered non-life threatening but serious injuries.

This traffic crash is under investigation.

