Single-vehicle crash at Gummers Lane and La. 327 results in fire, downed power lines
ST. GABRIEL - A single-vehicle crash at Gummers Road and La. Highway 327 resulted in a transformer and power lines falling Thursday, according to the St. Gabriel Police Department.
Police say around 4:35 p.m., a vehicle traveling into the city limits on Gummers Lane from East Baton Rouge left the roadway and struck a pole. The driver was unharmed.
The SGPD asks people to detour and avoid using this route.
Image credit to St. Gabriel Police Department.
