Silver Alert canceled for elderly Jefferson Parish man with Alzheimer's

By: Sarah Lawrence

JEFFERSON PARISH - A Silver Alert for an elderly man with Alzheimer's was canceled Tuesday. State Police said the man was located and is safe. 

 Jose Mulleady was last seen August 8 on the 2700 block of Whitney Place in Metairie. 

