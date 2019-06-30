78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Signs of movement in Louisiana special session

1 year 4 months 5 days ago Friday, February 23 2018 Feb 23, 2018 February 23, 2018 10:22 AM February 23, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Lawmakers are showing signs of breaking through the logjam in Louisiana's special session that has stymied all action on tax proposals to close a nearly $1 billion budget gap.

For two days, lawmakers pulled bills from consideration without votes amid concerns they can't pass, leaving them bottled up in two committees.

But new hearings are scheduled Sunday, after closed-door meetings among House leaders and Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration aimed at breaking the impasse.

GOP House Speaker Taylor Barras expressed optimism Thursday night.

The attempt at compromise involves allowing a handful of tax bills and Medicaid work-requirement and anti-fraud proposals to advance to the House floor for debate.

Rep. Ted James, a Democrat on the House tax committee, said Friday he believes an agreement has been reached, but he's cautious.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days