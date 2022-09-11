Sights and sounds from the LSU-Southern tailgate and pre-game celebration

5 hours 53 minutes 59 seconds ago Saturday, September 10 2022 Sep 10, 2022 September 10, 2022 6:17 PM September 10, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Check out some of the sights and sounds from LSU campus Saturday as fans celebrate before the historic match against Southern University.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days