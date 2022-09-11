Latest Weather Blog
Sights and sounds from the LSU-Southern tailgate and pre-game celebration
BATON ROUGE - Check out some of the sights and sounds from LSU campus Saturday as fans celebrate before the historic match against Southern University.
Ready for Southern #GeauxTigers #LSUvsSU pic.twitter.com/agQYWTNMdj— Prosanta Chakrabarty (@PREAUX_FISH) September 10, 2022
Counting down to history being made here in the Capital City! Check out this pregame special from the @SECNetwork featuring @SouthernUOSM, @SUBRSGA, @SouthernUAlumni, and SU System alongside LSU officials and representatives.#WeAreSouthern #HBCU #BatonRouge pic.twitter.com/p7Rf0wIQey— Southern University (@SouthernU_BR) September 10, 2022
Making history, together. ?????? pic.twitter.com/z5oWABtMz4— LSU Tigers (@LSUsports) September 10, 2022
Here for LSU’s home opener and the Tiger Stadium skyline will forever be enhanced.— Glen West (@glenwest21) September 10, 2022
No more Kirby Hall!#LSU pic.twitter.com/qI7GELbKiG
Half an hour until the historic kickoff between LSU and Southern University. pic.twitter.com/lWopElFrLC— KLSU Sports (@KLSUsports) September 10, 2022
LSU is “Callin’ Baton Rouge” from Tiger Stadium. @BWilbois pic.twitter.com/2ggoITTSf1— Dillon Maciaszek (@DillonMaciaszek) September 10, 2022
