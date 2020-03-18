Siblings charged with murder after man found beaten to death Thursday

UPDATE: Authorities have arrested 18-year-old Miracle McNair and 20-year-old Dreveon McNair for a murder that occurred Thursday morning. Police say the the brother and sister were taken into custody in Plaquemine later that same evening.

According to the coroner's office, 30-year-old Rigoberto Velasquez-Morales was found dead from blunt force trauma to the head and neck on Titian Avenue.

The two were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with second-degree murder.

BATON ROUGE-Authorities are investigating the murder of a man that was found in a grassy area in the 6800 block of Titian Avenue.

The body was found around 6 a.m. this morning. Authorities say the man had multiple stab wounds. According to the coroner, an autopsy will be done tomorrow. This is an ongoing investigation.

