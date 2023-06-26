Shreveport police mourn K9 after heat-related death

SHREVEPORT - Officers are mourning one of their own after a K9 died from a heat-related injury Saturday.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, K9 Harrie was chasing suspects in a vehicle burglary when he was injured. He was taken to an animal hospital where he would later pass away from his injuries.

Harrie was a seven-year-old Belgian Malinois and served Shreveport since 2018. Once deemed a "lost cause," intensive training and care from his handler, Sergeant Jeff Hammer, turned him into one of the most sought-after K9s in the area.

Police did not specify any further details about Harrie's injury.