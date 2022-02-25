52°
Shooting reported on Fairfields Avenue; nearby school on lockdown
BATON ROUGE - A school is on lockdown Friday afternoon after gunfire erupted nearby.
Sources say the shooting was reported after 3 p.m. on Fairfields Avenue, about a block away from Belfair Montessori Magnet School.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story.
