Shooting reported on Fairfields Avenue; nearby school on lockdown

2 hours 16 minutes 30 seconds ago Friday, February 25 2022 Feb 25, 2022 February 25, 2022 3:35 PM February 25, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - A school is on lockdown Friday afternoon after gunfire erupted nearby.

Sources say the shooting was reported after 3 p.m. on Fairfields Avenue, about a block away from Belfair Montessori Magnet School.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story.

